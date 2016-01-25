RIGA Jan 25 The head of Latvia's banking
watchdog resigned on Monday in the face of growing criticism
from politicians that the regulator was doing too little to
tackle corruption and money laundering in the banking system.
Kristaps Zakulis had come under increasing pressure after
stalled efforts to fight graft were cited as the final obstacles
for Latvia make an agreement on joining the Organisation of
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) this year.
"I think that my resignation will reduce the shadow of
suspicion, rumours and doubt over the Financial and Capital
Market Commission," Zakulis said in a statement.
A report by the Working Group on Bribery at the OECD in
October last year expressed concerns about the risk that
proceeds of foreign bribery were laundered through Latvian banks
by non-resident clients.
The OECD report said that of 20 banks in Latvia, 14
specialised in non-resident banking and their deposits amounted
to 40 percent of in the Baltic country's gross domestic product.
The Latvian parliament will have to approve Zakuli's
resignation in a vote.
(Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Niklas Pollard and
Louise Ireland)