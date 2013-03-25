FRANKFURT, March 25 Latvia does not expect
Russian depositors to pull money out of its banks following
Cyprus's bailout, the Baltic state and euro zone aspirant's
prime minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
Latvia, where about a third of the population is
Russian-speaking, has long positioned itself as an offshore
banking centre for its giant neighbour and has seen the share of
non-resident deposits in its banks rise in recent years.
Cyprus, which secured a 10-billion-euro bailout from the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund early on
Monday, was also a favoured tax haven for Russians who held
sizeable deposits in its crisis-hit banks.
"For the banking sector in Latvia, the situation in Cyprus
has no great impact," Latvian prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis
told German daily Die Welt.
"We have not offered ourselves as an alternative investment
country for money that could leave Cyprus."
Some analysts are worried that the bailout deal, which will
impose losses on large depositors in the island's two largest
banks, could trigger an exit of foreign money from the euro
zone, which Latvia aims to join the euro in 2014.
Dombrovskis said there were no signs that Russian investors
are leaving Latvia, adding that Latvian banks which depend more
on foreign deposits are regulated accordingly, with stricter
rules on liquidity and capital requirements.
Latvia suffered its own crisis after the 2008 global credit
crunch, which caused a large bank active with Russian clients to
collapse and forced the state to seek an EU/IMF rescue deal.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Catherine Evans)