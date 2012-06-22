RIGA, June 22 Sweden's Swedbank and
SEB are to buy some of the commercial banking assets
of a Latvian state-owned bank, which will then be turned into a
development institution, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
The Latvian government said earlier this week it had agreed
to sell some of the assets of state-owned Mortgage and Land Bank
as it pushed ahead with a clean-up of its banking sector after a
deep recession during the 2008/2009 financial crisis, but did
not name the buyers.
The Finance ministry said in a statement contracts about the
sale of Mortgage and Land Bank's commercial assets were signed
on Friday and the deal would close within the coming six months.
It said the financial details of the transactions would only
be disclosed after the deals were finalised.
Swedbank had made the best offer for assets concerning
commercial loans, payment and deposit services, as well as a
leasing company while SEB Wealth Management had provided the
best offer for the Mortgage and Land Bank's second tier pension
plan management assets, the ministry said.
The centre-right government has said it will sell most of
the assets of Mortgage and Land Bank by the end of 2013, after
it decided in 2009 to turn the bank into a development bank and
stop its commercial activities.
Latvia's banking sector is dominated by Swedish banks and
Swedbank and SEB are the top two banks by asset size. Both banks
came under pressure in 2009 as a credit bubble burst in the
Baltic state which slumped into a withering recession.
(Reporting by Aija Braslina; editing by James Jukwey)