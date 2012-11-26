RIGA Nov 26 The International Monetary Fund
warned Latvia on Monday about the growing amount of funds
deposited in the country's banks by non-residents, which
regulators say comes from Russia and other former Soviet states.
In an otherwise upbeat report on the economy of the small
Baltic state as it heads towards euro adoption in 2014, the IMF
said the rise in non-resident deposits created risks.
"The rather rapid increase of non-resident deposits in the
banking system warrants vigilance," the Fund said in a report
after its officials visited the country. The IMF and EU led a
bailout of Latvia worth 7.5 billion euros in late 2008.
Latvia's FKTK regulator has said deposits by non-residents
account for almost half the total in the bank system.
Funds from crisis-hit Cyprus have expanded
Latvian banks' traditional role as a haven for depositors from
Russia and other former Soviet states.
The IMF said the rise of such deposits created a risk to
international reserves via sovereign backing for a deposit
guarantee scheme, and was therefore a significant liability for
the government.
"The supervision of NRD (non-resident deposit) specialised
banks should be sufficiently intensive and frequent given their
relatively higher risks," the IMF added.
The Fund said regulators had done well to set higher capital
requirements for banks specialising in such deposits, and that
in future a greater proportion of this capital should be held in
more liquid assets.
Such wariness is partly due to the 2008 failure of Parex
bank, whose non-resident liabilities helped push Latvia into
seeking a bailout from the IMF and European Union and applying
austerity measures that shrank the country's economy by a
quarter between 2008 and 2010.
The IMF forecast the economy would expand 5 percent this
year before slowing in 2013, in line with a government forecast
and a touch higher than the 4.5 percent forecast in the Fund's
recent global outlook forecast report.
It said Latvia's goal of adopting the euro in 2014 appeared
within reach.
(Reporting by Aleks Tapinsh, writing by Patrick Lannin; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)