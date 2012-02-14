BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Latvia (Baa3/BB+/BBB-) has set initial price guidance in the 5.625% area for a five-year US dollar benchmark 144a/Reg S deal, according to a banker close to the transaction. The deal should price later on Tuesday. Lead managers are Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.