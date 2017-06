LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Demand for Latvia's five-year 144a/ Reg S bonds has reached more than USD5bn, according to a market source. The size of the bond is expected to be USD1bn.

Pricing guidance has been revised from 5.625% area to 5.375%-5.50%. Latvia is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-. Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are lead managers. Pricing is due in the early afternoon New York time. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)