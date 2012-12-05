LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia, rated Baa3/BBB/BBB, is planning to issue a 7-year US dollar-denominated 144a/Reg S benchmark bond.

The sovereign has set initial price guidance in the 212.5bp-225bp over US Treasuries range for the new bond, which is expected to price today.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)