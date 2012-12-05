LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia, rated Baa3/BBB/BBB, has revised guidance on its seven-year benchmark 144a/Reg S note to UST+200bp area, plus or minus 12.5bp, according to a source.

Initial guidance was T+212.5bp-225bp. Pricing is expected later today via Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; edited by Sudip Roy)