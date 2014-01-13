LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Latvia is looking to issue a new seven-year international bond denominated in euros in the near future, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, confirmed on Monday that it has hired Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe General to lead the sale.

A source close to the deal told IFR that the transaction is likely to be priced on Tuesday.

Latvia's State Treasury said in December that it might borrow up to EUR2bn on the international markets in 2014.

The deal would follow the country's adoption of the euro on January 1.

