BRIEF-Enerchina appoints Wong Yat Fai as executive director
* Wong Yat Fai has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text (http://bit.ly/2oOuaZ7) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Latvia is looking to issue a new seven-year international bond denominated in euros in the near future, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, confirmed on Monday that it has hired Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe General to lead the sale.
A source close to the deal told IFR that the transaction is likely to be priced on Tuesday.
Latvia's State Treasury said in December that it might borrow up to EUR2bn on the international markets in 2014.
The deal would follow the country's adoption of the euro on January 1.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Wong Yat Fai has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text (http://bit.ly/2oOuaZ7) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Guatemala's sovereign ratings as follows: --Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB', Stable Outlook; --Senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds at 'BB'; --Country Ceiling at 'BB+'; --Short-Term Foreign-and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Guatemala's ratings are supported by its track record of macroeconomic stability and di