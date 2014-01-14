LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has tightened
price guidance on its upcoming issue of a seven-year bond
denominated in euros, as orders reached around EUR4.5bn,
according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, has set final guidance
of 125bp (plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps for the issue, tight
to initial price thoughts of 140bp area.
The bond, which will have benchmark size, is expected to
price later on Tuesday.
Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe Generale are the lead
managers on the offering, which is being sold under the 144A/Reg
S format.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)