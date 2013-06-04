LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia will meet
investors next week to discuss capital markets funding
opportunities for the year ahead, as it stands on the brink of
being accepted for eurozone membership.
The country, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has hired Citi, JP Morgan
and SG CIB to arrange a series of meetings in London, Frankfurt,
Paris and Vienna starting on June 10.
These will provide Latvia an opportunity to give an update
on the economy, including economic and fiscal outlooks, and to
explore capital markets issuance opportunities in 2013, a lead
bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The European Commission will give Latvia on Wednesday the
go-ahead to become the 18th member of the eurozone from the
start of next year, European Union officials said on Monday.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Andrew Perrin)