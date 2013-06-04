(Adds background, Fitch statement and Latvia's funding plans)
By John Geddie and Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia will meet
investors next week to discuss capital markets funding
opportunities for this year, as the country stands on the brink
of eurozone membership.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, will brief investors on
its economic progress but is not expected to come to market
immediately, according to a banker familiar with the plans.
Fitch Ratings said on Friday that a July 9 final decision by
EU finance ministers on whether to invite Latvia to join the
eurozone would trigger a review of the sovereign's rating.
All three main rating agencies have Latvia on a positive
outlook.
While Latvia successfully raised USD2.25bn in the dollar
market last year, it has shunned the euro market since 2008,
when it issued a EUR400m 10-year bond at a coupon of 5.5%.
It has hired Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe Generale to
arrange the investor meetings, which will be held in London,
Frankfurt, Paris and Vienna beginning on June 10.
"Latvia's credit story has been very positive over the past
three years," said the banker. "They want to have the
opportunity to renew a dialogue with European investors."
The meetings will allow Latvia to explore capital markets
issuance opportunities this year, according to a statement
issued by the leads on Tuesday.
The European Commission on Wednesday will give Latvia the
go-ahead to become the 18th member of the eurozone from the
start of next year, EU officials said on Monday.
Latvia, whose government debt is among the lowest in the EU,
plans to approach the capital markets on a regular basis, and is
aiming to borrow USD1.8bn this year in conjunction with regular
domestic debt securities auctions that include both short- and
long-term instruments.
It will issue a further USD1.75bn in international markets
in 2014, and USD1bn in 2015, according to an investor
presentation published in February.
Taking advantage of a considerable rally in its sovereign
bond yield last year, Latvia was able to raise USD1.25bn in
December through a seven-year bond priced at a record-low coupon
of 2.75%.
The transaction allowed the country to repay its entire
outstanding obligations to the International Monetary Fund
(amounting to USD714m) ahead of the 2015 due date.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by
Andrew Perrin and Alex Chambers)