LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia is to launch a 650m 20-year bond at 50bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The final spread is at the tight end of the guidance range of plus 50-55bp and inside initial price thoughts of plus 60bp area.

Demand for the bond is 2bn pre-reconciliation. Pricing will follow later on Tuesday.

HSBC, JP Morgan, Natixis and Swedbank are the lead managers on the Reg S bond.

Latvia is rated A3/A-A-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)