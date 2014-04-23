LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Latvia is planning a euro-denominated benchmark sized bond, according to sources.

The Baltic nation is understood to have hired three banks to lead the issue, including Barclays and Deutsche Bank, added the sources. The banks declined to comment.

Latvia, which joined the eurozone on January 1, sold a 1bn seven-year issue in January via Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe Generale.

The sovereign is rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Sudip Roy)