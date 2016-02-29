LONDON, Feb 29 (IFR) - Latvia has requested proposals from banks to arrange a syndicated bond sale, according to sources.

The sovereign last came to the bond market in December 2015, when it raised 550m with a 0.5% coupon, due to mature in 2020.

The issuer is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)