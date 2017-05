LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia is considering a new euro-denominated bond, according to sources, after sending a request for proposals.

The timing of any new deal is unclear. Latvia is rated Baa1 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch.

Latvia was last in the international bond market in April when it priced a 1bn 2.875% 10-year note via Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Natixis.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)