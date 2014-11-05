STOCKHOLM Nov 5 The Latvian government has agreed to sell its stake in the state-owned Citadele bank to a group of investors led by US-based investment firm Ripplewood Advisors LLC for 74 million euros (92.37 million US dollar).

"As a result of this deal Citadele Bank has been acquired by strong and future-oriented investors," chairman of the board of the Latvian Privatisation Agency Vladimirs Loginovs said in a statement.

The Latvian government holds a 75 percent stake in Citadele Bank, and the EBRD holds the remaining 25 percent. The EBRD will keep its 25 percent stake, The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015.

Citadele bank is the successor to Parex bank, which was bailed out by the Latvian government in 2008 during the financial crisis.

The deal price of the state's stake in Citadele has been widely questioned in local media as the state poured around 1.7 billion euros in the form of state guarantees, recapitalisation and liquidity support in Parex to keep it afloat during the crisis. (1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro) (Reporting by Aija Krutaine. Editing by Jane Merriman)