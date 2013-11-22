Colombia landslide kills at least 14, 60 injured
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
STOCKHOLM Nov 22 Rescue services said on Friday that 12 people had died after the roof of a supermarket collapsed in the capital, Riga, the previous day.
"Up to 6 a.m. (local time) 12 people have been found dead, three of them were state fire and rescue service officials," Latvian rescue services spokeswoman Viktorija Sembele said.
"Overall eight firefighters have been injured," Sembele said.
The roof of the building collapsed around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters who responded were caught in another collapse. (Reporting by Aija Braslina; Editing by Eric Beech)
MANILA, April 1 The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.