RIGA Nov 23 Rescue workers late on Saturday
stopped searching the rubble of a supermarket collapse that
killed at least 54 people in a disaster that Latvia's president
called "murder".
The search in the ruins of Riga's Maxima store was aborted
after part of a roof which had remained intact since the
Thursday disaster fell in at around 1600 GMT on Saturday.
Other parts of the ruins were also deemed unstable, making
further rescue efforts too dangerous.
"After consultations with specialists we have understood
that further presence of rescue workers at this scene endangers
their lives," state secretary of the Interior Ministry Ilze
Petersone-Godmane told a news briefing.
Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis announced three days of
mourning from Saturday for the victims of the tragedy, in which
scores of shoppers were trapped under rubble.
"This is a case which should be clearly named, that it is a
murder of an enourmous amount of defenceless people," the
President Andris Berzins said in a television interview.
Rescue workers freed many survivors from the ruins in the
first hours after the accident, but by Saturday afternoon no
survivors had been found for a day. Twenty-nine injured people
were taken to hospital, 11 of whom were firefighters. Three
firefighters were among the dead.
The total death toll might be higher than 54, as police said
they had been notified of seven missing people who might be
under the rubble.
Ambulance chief Armands Plorins said in a news briefing the
chances of finding more survivors was close to zero.
The rescue service will decide on Sunday morning how to
continue, as an area of around 80 square metres (860 square
feet) of the 1500-square-metre store is still covered with
rubble, in some places 4 metres (13 feet) deep.
Police are looking for evidence of whether failures of
design or construction of the store might have caused the
collapse.
Local media said workers had been building a roof garden on
the supermarket, a single-storey building a 30- minute drive
from the city centre.
Many people gathered near the ruins on Saturday, bringing
candles and flowers.
