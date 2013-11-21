(Updates death toll, adds rescue of two trapped in rubble)
By Aija Braslina
RIGA Nov 21 Six people, including two
firefighters, were killed and dozens more were feared trapped
after the roof of a busy supermarket in Latvia's capital, Riga,
collapsed on Thursday evening, a rescue official said.
TV pictures showed the Maxima store surrounded by fire
trucks and ambulances with rescue workers using their hands and
crowbars to pull away rubble from inside the single-storey
concrete and glass building.
"There are six people dead, four of them are shop clients
and two are firefighters," Latvian rescue service spokeswoman
Viktorija Sembele told Reuters. "Thirty-five people have been
injured."
It was unclear how many people remained trapped in the
store. Earlier news agency RIA Novosti quoted Riga Mayor Nils
Usakovs as saying 70 people were trapped in the building.
Latvian TV said three cranes were working to remove concrete
blocks from the roof so firemen could get to those inside, but
that rescue services feared another collapse.
Latvia's Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis told Latvian TV
it was clear the rescue work would go on for many hours.
The country's police will launch an investigation into the
disaster.
"It is clear that there has been a problem with fulfillment
of construction requirements," Interior Minister Rihards
Kozlovskis told Latvian TV by telephone.
Local media said workers had been building a roof garden on
the store.
The supermarket's roof fell in at around 6 p.m. local time
(1700 GMT) when the store was busy with shoppers on their way
home from work.
Rescue workers were called to the store, situated in the
midst of grey, Soviet-era housing in a suburb of the capital,
and several were injured when they were caught by a second
cave-in of the weakened structure.
More than 60 soldiers were helping with the rescue effort,
the country's army said on its official Twitter feed.
Police sniffer dogs were searching for people still trapped.
At least two people had been pulled alive from the ruins.
"Just a moment ago a woman and a firefighter were freed from
rubble," Sembele said at around 11 p.m. local time.
Local media reported that the Maxima supermarket, estimated
at around 500 square meters (5,380 square feet) in size, had
been awarded an architecture prize when it was completed in
2011.
Latvia, which joins the euro zone from the start of next
year, has been recording strong economic growth after a deep
recession in the years following the global credit crisis.
But it remains one of the poorest countries in Europe, the
legacy of nearly 50 years of Soviet rule that came to an end in
1991.
(Reporting by Aija Braslina; Editing by Alistair Scrutton,
Ralph Boulton and Eric Walsh)