RIGA Nov 28 Lithuanian retail chain Maxima
Group fired the chairman of its Latvian operations on Thursday
after he stirred a furore by saying he felt no real sense of
responsibility for a supermarket roof collapse in Riga that
killed 54 people.
The chairman, Gintaras Jasinskas, told a news conference he
did not see that anyone at Maxima should resign after the
collapse that had already brought down Latvia's government.
"May those resign who feel real responsibility. I can look
people in the eye," Jasinskas told journalists.
On Wednesday, Latvia's Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis
resigned over the tragedy that shattered the Baltic state,
leaving the country without a government just weeks before it is
due to join Eurozone in January
"Shareholders have decided to dismiss from his position the
chairman of Maxima Latvija Gintaras Jasinskas for his
unacceptably expressed opinion at this painful and difficult
time for Latvia's nation," the head of Maxima
Group Mindaugas Bagdonavicius said in a statement.
Many opinion leaders in social networks called for a boycott
of Maxima shops. Some suggested sending a letter to Lithuania's
president Dalia Grybauskait.
Officials, including Latvia's and Lithuania's foreign
ministers, also condemned Jasinskas's comments.
"Most shocking and arrogant statement by Maxima Latvia CEO
refusing to assume any responsibility for tragedy ...," Latvia's
foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted from his official
Twitter account.
Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius responded to
Jasinskas's comments in a press release late on Thursday.
"I regret the irresponsible and insensitive words of the
former Maxima Latvia representative that caused pain to families
of victims and the whole Latvian nation," he said.
Maxima, the biggest retail chain in the Baltic region, has
around 500 supermarkets in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland
and Bulgaria and employs almost 30,000 people.
(Reporting by Aija Braslina; editing by Ralph Boulton)