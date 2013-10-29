VALKA, Latvia Oct 29 From his office near
Latvia's border, Valka deputy major Viesturs Zarins can see the
future. It's down the road, right at the supermarket and past
the derelict house.
Across a disused border post lies Estonia, a euro currency
nation that Latvia will next year emulate. From a quirk of
history this town is split between the two countries, where some
street vendors deal in euros and others in Latvian lats.
Latvia's adoption of the euro on January 1 may encourage
investment and lower borrowing costs. The country's entry into
Europe's single currency is also symbolic. It heralds another
step by a former Soviet republic, still heavily dependent on
Russia for energy, into the West.
But two months from Latvia's euro entry, locals like Zarins
are unimpressed. Officials on both sides of the border are more
concerned about uniting separate water, lighting and sewerage
systems. There are few shops, some so bare and non-descript they
appear to be stuck in a Soviet-era time warp.
Loyal to the Latvian maiden of their notes and coins,
Latvians suspect the euro will raise prices - as they did up the
road in Estonia. They fear the problems Latvia faces are
intractable.
"I'm not that optimistic," said Zarins, referring to a local
unemployment rate of around 12 percent. "The main issue is
unemployment. I don't see that the euro will solve this issue."
On the ground, touted benefits of the single currency fall
on deaf ears. Unemployment on both sides of Valka is roughly the
same. Estonia attracts more Latvians, but mainly because their
side of the town is larger, has a better hospital and holds more
rock concerts.
"It's our own currency, different from other countries, more
beautiful," Laura Cera, a 23-year-old mother of two, said on the
edge of a windswept housing estate. "Jobs? I don't think it will
change."
Prices in the few shops are already being printed in euros.
Because of the exchange rate, the euro figure is higher,
reinforcing fears of inflation.
Problems of unemployment and emigration remain. Polls show
voters of what will be one of the euro zone's poorest members
still oppose membership. The potential destabilising influence
of Russia has surfaced - Moscow has stepped up trade and
diplomatic pressure on the Baltics.
The European Union is generally happy Latvia is joining the
currency bloc, bringing another voice in favour of fiscal
prudence. But some say the euro zone is bringing in a problem
child - a playground for Russian oligarchs and where foreign
money, much of it Russian, accounts for half of bank deposits.
"Certainly there will be some quick gains," said Martins
Kazaks, chief economist for Swedbank in Latvia. "But there are
some risks. We should not fall asleep while driving."
"What happens with the education system, regional
development or the business environment? What happens with
infrastructure ... labour markets?"
AN INSURANCE POLICY
With Russia assertive on the border, the government is keen
to emphasise the gains of tying itself close to the West. The
government is mainly Latvian-speaking, while the opposition is
mostly supported by a large Russian-speaking minority.
The split is reflected in attitudes towards the euro. Some
ethnic Latvians say Russian-speaking communities are hostile to
the euro because of a reliance on Russian media for the news.
Moscow appears frustrated at its lost influence and is using
remaining leverage to pressure them to stay close. Russia
suspended dairy products imports from Lithuania this month,
weeks before it hosts an EU summit. Russia and Belarus held one
of their largest military exercises near Latvia this year.
"This (euro entry) is certainly another insurance policy for
some of the risks that we sometimes see when it comes to
sometimes very changing relations with Russia," said Latvian
Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.
This year, NATO has scrambled jets 37 times to check on
Russian jets approaching Latvia's border. That compares to once
in 2004 when NATO first began patrolling here.
"It is important that countries like Latvia and Estonia,
given their geopolitical situations, are in the eurozone," said
Defence Minister Artis Pabriks.
Latvia is viewed by many EU policymakers as a poster child
of austerity, an example of what southern Europe could achieve.
Latvia's government has signalled it will side with northern
Europe over economic policy.
Refusing to devalue its currency after the 2008 global
financial crisis, Latvia pursued a policy of spending cuts
coupled with redundancies and wage cuts that wiped out a fifth
of its GDP.
Its public debt is now around 41 percent of GDP, below the
EU ceiling of 60 percent, and its currency was pegged to the
euro in 2005 after it joined the EU. Latvia is now the EU's
fastest growing economy, expanding by 5.5 percent in 2012.
"We certainly want to work and closely cooperate in the
Nordic-Baltic-Polish-German kind of league," Rinkevics said. "I
want to see that this group of countries is really leading
Europe with sounder policies."
But on the ground there are concerns European enthusiasm
belies problems for an economy that has been bleeding workers to
its richer neighbours. The population has fallen from a peak of
2.67 million in 1989 to 2 million in 2012.
There are also concerns, echoed in Estonia, that a poor
country may find itself contributing to future euro zone
bailouts. "(This is) one of the things being debated and seen as
a negative consequence," said Latvian Prime Minister Valdis
Dombrovskis.
DOUBTS
Scepticism is felt a short drive outside Riga, where an
historic centre is quickly replaced by drab Soviet-era
buildings. On one such complex lies Olainfarm, Latvia's second
largest drug manufacturer.
Board member Salvis Lapins hopes the company will benefit
from lower foreign exchange costs. But he fears a rise in
inflation - seen in Estonia. The last currency switch, from a
Soviet rouble to the Latvian rouble and then to the lat - saw
inflation explode and eat into savings. The memory lingers.
"Whatever the government says, there will be price rises,"
Lapins said. "This will inevitably lead to salary pressures."
A labour shortage is complicating life for the firm, which
had sales of around 70 million euros last year and employs over
1,000 workers. Half of senior research positions have come from
abroad - mainly Russia and Belarus. There are difficulties in
finding mid-level staff like equipment operators.
"Ten years ago they were talking about some huge Coca Cola
factory for the whole of Eastern Europe. That is simply not
possible," Lapins said. "If you need to hire a thousand people
you don't have those people. I don't see any big company
developing in Latvia in the next 50 years."
But growth in companies like Olainfarm will be essential for
the wider economy. OECD senior economist Andreas Woergoetter
says Latvia will need to grow 4-5 percent annually to avoid more
emigration.
"They live in a rich neighbourhood. They don't have a lot of
time for income convergence. Major reforms will be necessary to
achieve growth rates of that magnitude," said Woergoetter.
One of Latvia's hardest tasks will be to ensure growth does
not produce bubbles. House prices in Riga are rising, boosted by
a policy that has allowed mostly wealthy Russians to gain
residency - and access to the Schengen area of unimpeded travel
across Europe - by investing around 140,000 euros in property.