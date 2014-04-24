BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has opened books on a new 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, setting initial price thoughts of 135bp area over mid-swaps.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, is expected to price the deal later today via Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Natixis.
The maturity date has been set at April 30, 2024.
The last time Latvia issued a bond was in January, when it sold a 1bn seven-year note. That deal was its first in euros since the 2008 financial crisis.
Latvia joined the eurozone on January 1. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: