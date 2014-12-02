* Lithuania to import LNG to cut dependence on Russian gas
* Needs access to Latvia storage site to balance flows
* Latvian utility expected to lose monopoly in 2017
By Aija Krutaine and Nerijus Adomaitis
RIGA/OSLO, Dec 2 The Baltic states' ambitions to
replace Russian pipeline gas with liquefied natural gas and
create a tradable market are unlikely to come to fruition until
2017 or later because of restricted access to the region's sole
gas storage site.
Lithuania is due to import the first commercial LNG cargo by
tanker from Norway at the end of December. Its president has
said that LNG could meet about 90 percent of Baltic gas needs in
the future.
Until Lithuania can gain untrammelled access to storage and
pipelines across the Baltics and establish a tradable regional
market, however, its cost of securing a non-Russian source of
supply is likely to be high.
LNG importers need storage to balance flows as demand
fluctuates.
But contracts providing third parties with access to the
Incukalns underground gas storage site in Latvia are not
transparent, which is hindering the emergence of a market,
Lithuanian LNG importer Litgas said.
"Without clear rules of access to Incukalns, there will be
no Baltics gas market ... It can hardly happen without the
middle chain," Litgas Chief Executive Andrius Tuckus told
Reuters.
The European Commission said in October that Latvia should
urgently establish clear rules for third-party access to
Incukalns, including gas from the Lithuanian terminal, in case
Russia cuts gas supplies.
Utility Latvijas Gaze, partly owned by Russia's
Gazprom, has the exclusive right in Latvia to operate
its gas grid including Incukalns and to supply gas.
It is set to lose its monopoly in 2017 under EU competition
rules aimed at preventing dominant suppliers from also
controlling infrastructure.
"There are no discussions that the monopoly would continue
in Latvia after 2017 ... The company will be split and the
market will completely change," Latvijas Gaze spokesman Vinsents
Makaris said.
Meanwhile, he said Latvijas Gaze had no intention of
blocking flows from Lithuania's LNG terminal that must cross
Latvia to reach Estonia.
"We are not interfering with the trade between Estonia and
Lithuania, but we do have an exclusive license to sell and
supply gas in Latvia," Makaris said.
OPERATION AND OWNERSHIP
Another obstacle is that Incukalns has little spare
capacity. Latvijas Gaze said the site is used during the winter
only for withdrawals to supply Latvia, Estonia and northwestern
Russia, during which time it cannot take injections.
"Right now Incukalns ... isn't operated as an asset in a
genuine liquid market," said Matthew Bryza, a former U.S.
ambassador to Azerbaijan who heads a Tallinn-based think-tank.
In 2013, gas injections at Incukalns totalled 2.1 billion
cubic metres and withdrawals 1.9 bcm, but in 2012 both were at
2.3 bcm, its full capacity.
Lithuania has considered building its own storage, but
preliminary estimates showed it would cost more than a billion
litas ($361 million) and take at least seven years, leaving
Latvia's storage the best option.
An underlying issue with Incukalns is that Russian companies
control Latvijas Gaze, with 34 percent owned by Gazprom
and 16 percent by Itera Latvija, a gas firm linked
with Russia's Rosneft.
"Gazprom and Itera have together a significant controlling
stake in Incukalns, and they can ... prevent the usage of the
facility in a normal gas trading market environment," Bryza
said.
Gazprom said that EU energy market rules, known as the Third
Energy Package, prevent it from blocking access to alternative
suppliers in Europe.
"Every supplier intending to use capacity of a European
storage site may book it during an open-season procedure," the
company said in an email to Reuters.
Gazprom, which also owns gas storage stakes in Germany and
Austria, organises transparent auctions, it added.
Unlike Germany or Austria, Latvia has not yet implemented
the Third Energy Package and has not decided on how Latvijas
Gaze would be split, including whether Gazprom will have to sell
its stake in Incukalns.
Meanwhile, Germany's E.ON wants to sell its 47.2
percent stake in Latvijas Gaze, opening a possibility for
Gazprom or Itera Latvija to increase their control to 2017 at
least.
Itera Latvija has not returned requests for comment.
(1 US dollar = 2.7703 Lithuanian litas)
(Additional reporting by David Mardiste in Tallinn and Andrius
Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Nina Chestney and Jane Baird)