By Barbara Lewis and Aija Krutaine
RIGA Feb 6 Latvia plans to split national gas
utility Latvijas Gaze in two from 2016, in a step
towards unbundling its ownership as part of gas market
liberalisation a year later, the economy minister said on
Friday.
"This is my proposal, the proposal of the Ministry of
Economic Affairs, to implement the full unbundling, but to do so
in a step-by-step approach," Dana Reizniece-Ozola told Reuters
in an interview.
That would mean Latvia following the example of Baltic
neighbours Lithuania and Estonia, who have opted for full
ownership unbundling, where gas suppliers give up control of gas
transportation pipelines.
Russia's Gazprom has a 34-percent stake in
Latvijas Gaze, while Germany's E.ON holds 47.2
percent and Latvian gas trader Itera Latvija owns 16 percent.
Reizniece-Ozola said she will present the proposal on
splitting Latvijas Gaze to the ruling coalition partners on
Monday. If they agree, it will be put before the cabinet in
about two weeks.
"I hope that the government will take all the necessary
decisions so that we can demonstrate our intentions in actions,
not only in words," Reizniece-Ozola said.
The proposal will also have to be approved by parliament.
