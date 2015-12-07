* PM quits after criticism of leadership style
By Gederts Gelzis
RIGA, Dec 7 Latvian Prime Minister Laimdota
Straujuma said on Monday that she was resigning her post after
political squabbles within her centre-right ruling coalition and
dissatisfaction about her leadership.
Straujuma made the announcement after meeting with the
country's President Raimonds Vejonis. The resignation will
likely lead to the nomination of a new leader from within the
ruling coalition. New elections are unlikely.
"It was a well-considered decision," Straujuma told
reporters. "I see that the government has to restart in order
for it to move forward actively," said Straujuma, who proposed
Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis as her replacement.
Straujuma's hawkish ruling coalition won a 2014 general
election after taking a hard line over the actions of Russia,
its neighbour and former ruler, in Ukraine.
The coalition is made up of the Unity party, the Nationalist
Alliance and the Union of Greens and Farmers. But many members
were unhappy with her leadership style.
"She has been quite a good Prime Minister in the sense that
she has been able to consolidate this very diverse ruling
coalition. But at the same time, there was quite a serious
problem of political leadership," political analyst Ivars Ijabs
said.
"The ruling party, "The Unity" party, was very much
dissatisfied with this very kind of ambiguous and grey, and very
civil service-like behaviour of Straujuma," Ijabs said.
President Vejonis said he regretted that "internal political
quarrels" had scuppered Straujuma's government and called on the
political parties to rapidly hammer out a new leadership for the
Baltic country.
"This is not a moment where we can wait for too long time,"
he told a news conference. "The internal political situation has
caused this crisis, but we also have to take into account ...
the escalation of the security situation in Europe."
Latvia is a member of both NATO and the European Union and
has backed EU economic sanctions imposed against Moscow over its
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and its support for
pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Some fear that Latvia's Russian-speaking communities could
become geopolitical flashpoints, potentially manipulated by
Putin to destabilize the region. Moscow has long complained
about the rights of ethnic Russians in the Baltics.
The government has taken a robust stance on security. After
taking over as prime minister in January, Straujuma has boosted
defence spending and joined Baltic neighbours Estonia and
Lithuania in pressing for a bigger NATO presence in the region.
Last year's victory brought a sigh of relief from many
worried that the pro-Russian Concord party might gain power and
give Russian President Vladimir Putin a friendly voice in the
European Union.
(Writing by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Niklas Pollard)