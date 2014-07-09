RIGA, July 9 The European Commission has found
that support provided by Latvia to two state-owned banks and a
national airline was in line with European Union rules on state
aid, boosting government hopes of wooing potential buyers and
investors.
Parex banka received state guarantees and liquidity support
after the 2008/09 financial crisis and was split into a good
bank named Citadele banka and a bad bank called Parex - later
renamed Reverta. The restructuring of the bank and support
provided by the state was approved by the EU.
In April, however, EU regulators opened an investigation
into whether additional aid granted to both banks complied with
the bloc's rules.
"Based on the additional information provided by Latvia, the
commission concluded, in particular, that the measures were
necessary to preserve the stability of the Latvian banking
system and for an orderly resolution of Reverta," the commission
said in a statement on Wednesday.
It also said that a number of support measures granted by
Latvia to national air carrier airBaltic in 2011 and 2012 were
in line with EU state aid regulations.
"The commission concluded that these measures were carried
out on market terms, they procured no undue economic advantage
to airBaltic and therefore do not involve any state aid within
the meaning of EU rules," it said, closing an investigation that
started in November 2012.
According to the bank restructuring plan, Latvia must sell
Citadele by the end of this year. Latvia has hired Societe
Generale to carry out the sale. So far, only non-binding offers
have been received from potential buyers.
Latvia is also looking for an investor for airBaltic and
Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma said that closure of the
various investigations was key to attracting potential buyers
and investors.
