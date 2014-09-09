RIGA, Sept 9 Ukraine's KVV Group has offered to
buy Latvia's insolvent steelmaker Liepajas Metalurgs for 107
million euros ($138 million), the insolvency administrator said
on Tuesday.
Liepajas Metalurgs, the only producer of rolled steel in the
Baltic countries, filed for bankruptcy last year, blaming weak
demand in Europe.
The KVV Group has provided a clear plan for re-launching the
plant's operations, the insolvency administrator Haralds Velmers
said in a statement.
KVV Group is going to pay the sum over 10 years.
Latvia's government, which had to repay 74 million euros
under a loan guarantee to Italian bank UniCredit after
the company could not cover its liabilities, has welcomed the
offer.
"It's important that (the buyer) wants to invest in the
company and to resume production," Latvia's Prime Minister
Laimdota Straujuma told reporters.
Liepajas Metalurgs was the biggest industrial company in the
Baltic state of 2 million before its bankruptcy.
(1 US dollar = 0.7742 euros)
