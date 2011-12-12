RIGA Dec 12 Swedbank said on Monday it had been working to provide cash for customers in Latvia after more than 10,000 clients withdrew more than 10 million lats ($19.2 million) in a day due to rumours about a bank having problems in the Baltic state.

Despite assurances from the regulator and banks, Latvians queued to empty cash machines on Sunday in a country of 2.2 million people with a history of post-Soviet bank failures.

"These (withdrawals) won't impact our work in any way," Maris Mancinskis, Swedbank's Latvia chief told LNT commercial television on Monday.

Swedbank and SEB both said they had seen increased withdrawals on Sunday after rumours spread on Twitter of problems at Swedish banks. People also reported getting phone calls from relatives and friends about rumours of bank problems.

Swedbank shares were down 2.6 percent by 0810 GMT while SEB shares were 1.2 percent weaker, while the wider Stockholm bourse was down 0.5 percent.

Calling the rumours "absolutely absurd", Mancinskis said the number of withdrawals began to increase by mid-afternoon on Sunday.

Swedbank has deposits of 1.6 billion lats ($3.1 billion) in Latvia.

Kristine Apse-Krumina, a spokeswoman for the security police, told LNT the police had launched a probe into the source of the rumours.

Spreading false rumours that threaten the stability of the banking system is a criminal offence which carries up to two years of imprisonment for the first offence.

An economics lecturer from the port city of Ventspils was detained in 2008 during the banking crisis on suspicion of spreading rumours about a devaluation of the lat after he argued in a public discussion against keeping money in banks and in lats.

The latest rumours come weeks after Latvijas Krajbanka collapsed following the takeover of its parent company in Lithuania by the government, amid allegations of fraud against the former owners. ($1 = 0.5223 Latvian lats) (Reporting by Aleks Tapinsh; Editing by David Holmes)