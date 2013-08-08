RIGA Aug 8 Latvia said on Thursday it was
considering a merger of its local fixed-line and mobile telecom
operators following a media report that said the government
might be preparing for a sale of its remaining stakes in the two
companies.
Latvia owns 51 percent of fixed line network operator
Lattelecom with Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera
holding the remaining 49 percent. Lattelecom in turn has a 23
percent stake in mobile operator Latvijas Mobilais Telefons
(LMT). TeliaSonera controls 60.3 percent of LMT through direct
and indirect ownership with the state controlling the rest.
Latvian weekly Ir had said earlier on Thursday, citing an
unpublished report by the economy ministry, that merging
Lattelecom and LMT might increase their value by more than 45
million lats ($86 million).
"A privatisation of the companies is not discussed, but we
are reviewing possible management models for the companies to
ensure an increase in their value," the economy ministry said in
a statement in response to the report.
"A consolidation of the companies is considered as one of
the options, with the state remaining a majority shareholder,"
it said.
No one at TeliaSonera was immediately available for comment.
The Baltic state's government has considered selling its
telecom stakes in the past and in 2008 turned down a bid from
TeliaSonera for both companies.
($1=0.5251 Latvian lats)
