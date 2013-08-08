RIGA Aug 8 Latvia said on Thursday it was considering a merger of its local fixed-line and mobile telecom operators following a media report that said the government might be preparing for a sale of its remaining stakes in the two companies.

Latvia owns 51 percent of fixed line network operator Lattelecom with Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera holding the remaining 49 percent. Lattelecom in turn has a 23 percent stake in mobile operator Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT). TeliaSonera controls 60.3 percent of LMT through direct and indirect ownership with the state controlling the rest.

Latvian weekly Ir had said earlier on Thursday, citing an unpublished report by the economy ministry, that merging Lattelecom and LMT might increase their value by more than 45 million lats ($86 million).

"A privatisation of the companies is not discussed, but we are reviewing possible management models for the companies to ensure an increase in their value," the economy ministry said in a statement in response to the report.

"A consolidation of the companies is considered as one of the options, with the state remaining a majority shareholder," it said.

No one at TeliaSonera was immediately available for comment.

The Baltic state's government has considered selling its telecom stakes in the past and in 2008 turned down a bid from TeliaSonera for both companies. ($1=0.5251 Latvian lats) (Reporting by Aija Braslina; Editing by Greg Mahlich)