BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 Latvijas Balzams AS :
* Acquires 100 pct of shares in SIA Daugavgrivas 7
* Says purpose of the acquisition is establishing representation centre to promote its products and strengthen company image Source text: bit.ly/1Aigv9H Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.