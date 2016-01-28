RIGA Jan 28 European Union infrastructure investment fund Marguerite has bought a 28.97 percent stake in Latvian gas utility Latvija Gaze from Germany's Uniper, part of E.ON.

The companies declined to disclose the value of the deal.

Latvijas Gaze operates the Baltic state's gas transmission and distribution grids, as well as the region's only underground gas storage, Incukalns. It sells gas imported from Russia.

Latvian Economy Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola told Latvian news agency LETA on Thursday that Marguerite's involvement would help Latvijas Gaze to expand Incukalns, a key part of plans to develop the Baltic region's gas market.

Russia's Gazprom is the main shareholder in Latvija Gaze with 34 percent, while Latvian gas trader Itera Latvija has 16 percent.

The Marguerite Fund, set up in 2010 with backing from several EU financial institutions including the European Investment Bank, will be the second largest shareholder. Uniper will retain a 18.26 percent stake.

E.ON spun off its coal, gas and hydro power plants as well as energy trading into Uniper from Jan. 1 and plans to list it in the second half of 2016. It has previously sold its stakes in gas utilities in Finland, Lithuania and Estonia as part of a strategy to refocus on its home market.

The Latvian government has decided to split Latvijas Gaze and to liberalize its gas market by April 2017, although the plan still has to be approved by parliament.