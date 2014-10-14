(Lauren Silva Laughlin is a freelance financial writer based in
By Lauren Silva Laughlin
Oct 14 I woke up to an early text from a close
neighbor Sunday morning: "Did you get an emergency call from the
city?" she asked. Dallas residents in the "M Streets" area were
receiving reverse 911 calls about a nurse that lived on the 5700
block of Marquita, a street just four blocks south and four
blocks west of the quiet block of McCommas, where I reside with
my husband and two young children. The latest international
health crisis patient - the first person to contract the disease
on American soil - was a neighbor. Ebola was literally at my
doorstep.
For me, panic had set in two weeks prior when Thomas Eric
Duncan, who has since died of Ebola, was first admitted to Texas
Health Presbyterian Hospital, the facility where I gave birth to
my son. I wasn't confident the hospital was equipped to handle
an Ebola case. I wasn't sure we knew enough about the disease.
But, importantly, this being my third stint as a Dallas
resident, I was unsure the city could handle the responsibility
of becoming a guinea pig for the world. After all, Dallas,
probably not unlike other U.S. cities, is operating at or close
to healthcare capacity dealing with its daily medical demands.
The U.S. Ebola protocols were to be tested for the first time in
front of the world. Could we react quickly in the midst of an
already full plate? If not, how quickly would our healthcare
system - and our local population - be in danger?
To ease my concerns, I consumed streams of reports and
literature and listened to our city officials. I weighed
discussions from friends and neighbors, who had mixed
experiences at local hospitals. I even called three city
hotlines to see if local officials planned on implementing any
new policies at preschools, where kids and teachers are
constantly coming in contact with bodily fluids. (I never
managed to get a straight answer). I did the statistical
calculations for our risk - and certainly plenty of others did
it for me. (As one friend said, "you have a higher chance of
being shot at NorthPark Mall!").
Several times, my maternal survival instincts took over. I
pulled my kids out of school for a time. I considered leaving
the area until the whole thing blew over. And, as a journalist,
I couldn't help but question what the authorities were saying.
They had extreme confidence in our policies and procedures. But
a local epidemiologist told me, "We are kind of testing
everything we learned from 38 years of studying Ebola. We are
testing to be sure what we learned is correct." In other words,
we thought we knew, but did we?
Dallas natives, in general, had a different reaction.
Sunday, up against my leafy-green quiet corner of the world, men
in hazmat suits were shoving debris into a biohazard barrel. Yet
children went to the nearby park. Coffee-shops remained open.
Perhaps we had nothing to be afraid of. But we're still
learning how the disease transmits in a first world system. Even
if as an extra precaution, shouldn't we be doing something
besides drenching ourselves in Purell? For example, Nigeria,
despite having to deal with Islamic insurgents like those that
kidnapped hundreds of school girls, has had a much tighter
response.
The country's first case of Ebola was whisked away to a
special facility. An emergency decree was put in place to help
officials find potential contacts. Large communities, like
church congregations, were educated. Social media was used to
fortify communications.
Despite my proximity to the disease, I have not received one
notice or email or piece of literature from authorities. I never
did receive that reverse 911 call. I've only received two emails
from my children's school - sent at their own behest. While West
Africa is on clampdown, Ebola in our own backyard has not
changed our lives.
The public was quick to brush off mistakes. "They happen"
was what people said when Duncan was originally sent home from
the hospital, undiagnosed despite his symptoms and his recent
travels. Our politicians were bombastic. "America has the best
doctors and public health infrastructure in the world," White
House Senior Advisor Dan Pfeiffer said. "Rest assured, our
system is working as it should," bragged Governor Rick Perry.
The community reaction in Texas: line up with an army of straw
men, thump our chests, and exclaim: "Bring it on Ebola. We are
better HERE." If we fight the Islamic State with bombs and
Washington with stubbornness, we were fighting Ebola with words.
Our defenses have proven regrettably weak. Deadly diseases
will not be intimidated. Protocol recently was either breached
at the hospital, or was substandard from the get-go. Either way,
a second Ebola case is here. We are in a situation that Dr. Tom
Frieden, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
called "deeply concerning." With this case, an infected
healthcare professional, the United States has proven worse at
controlling the disease than Senegal, which borders Guinea, and,
has to date stopped its one and only Ebola case (and that
patient survived). Monday, officials again added to the list of
the possibly infected, saying they will follow additional
healthcare workers.
Spain has found itself in a similar situation. There a nurse
contracted the disease from a Spanish missionary who had
returned to the country to receive care. The country's response
has been different. Residents have reportedly been wearing
protective masks. The nurse's dog has been euthanized as a
precaution.
In Dallas, officials are setting themselves apart from
Spain. The current American Ebola patient also has a dog. It
will be looked after. "This was a new twist," Dallas Mayor Mike
Rawlings has said. "The dog's very important to the patient and
we want it to be safe."
It's new twist, alright.
