Sept 5 Fashion and homewares retailer Laura
Ashley Holdings Plc reported a 14.9 percent rise in
first-half pretax profit, helped by strong growth in online
sales in the UK.
The company said pretax profit rose to 8.5 million pounds
($13.9 million) in the 26 weeks to July 26 from 7.4 million
pounds a year earlier.
Total group sales rose 4.9 percent to 144 million pounds.
The retailer said e-commerce revenue rose 6.1 percent to
22.5 million pounds during the period.
The 61-year-old company, which is known for its feminine and
floral designs, said like-for-like sales were up 8 percent in
the five weeks to Aug. 30.
