LONDON, March 28 Laura Ashley Holdings PLC : * For the 52 weeks to 26 January 2013, sales growth at 4.5 percent and profit growth of 9.2 percent * Final dividend proposed of 1.0 pence per share making the total dividend of 2.0 pence per share for the year * First two months of the current financial year, we have achieved like-for-like sales growth of 2.7 percent * Confident that this progress can be maintained