Restaurant Group finance chief Nightingale set to leave - Sky News
April 20 Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported.
Sept 5 Laura Ashley Holdings Plc :
* H1 pretax profit rose 14.9 pct to 8.5 million stg
* H1 sales rose 4.9 pct to 144 million stg
* Interim dividend 1 pence per share
* International business up by 13.6 pct
* Like-For-Like retail sales up by 1.2 pct
* Trading for five weeks to Aug 30 up 8 pct on like-for-like basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mattel inc - q1 reported loss per share $0.33; q1 adjusted loss per share $0.32; q1 net sales $735.6 million versus. 869.4 million last year