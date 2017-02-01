Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.

Laureate, which was taken private by a consortium of investors in 2007, raised $490 million after pricing 35 million class A shares at $14 each, below their expected range of $17-$20.

The company's shares opened at $12.50 and hit a low of $12.12 on the Nasdaq.

Laureate, which first filed to go public in October 2015, operates a network of more than 200 university campuses in 25 countries, with 95 percent of its students outside the United States.

For-profit higher education is currently a controversial and complex business in the United States, given the industry's reliance on government subsidies, regulatory scrutiny over the sector, and Trump University's legal battles.

Laureate said in a filing that it plans to use proceeds from the offering to repay, redeem or repurchase debt.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Barclays Capital Inc were joint lead bookrunners for the offering. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)