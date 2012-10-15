Oct 15 Laurentian Bank of Canada on Monday sold C$200 million ($204 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.132 percent notes, due Oct. 19, 2022 were priced at par to yield 177.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Laurentian Bank and Bank of Montreal.