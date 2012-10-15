Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Oct 15 Laurentian Bank of Canada on Monday sold C$200 million ($204 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.132 percent notes, due Oct. 19, 2022 were priced at par to yield 177.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Laurentian Bank and Bank of Montreal.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.