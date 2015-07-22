MILAN, July 22 Lavazza, the world's seventh coffee roaster, has offered to buy French brand Carte Noire for around 800 million euros ($872 million) in a deal that will almost treble the Italian company's turnover in France.

In a statement Lavazza said it had made a binding offer to purchase Carte Noire from U.S. group Mondelez that is subject to approval by the European Commission and French authorities.

The statement made no mention of financial details but a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Lavazza would pay around 800 million euros.

JP Morgan advised Lavazza on the deal. ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)