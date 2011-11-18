* Lavazza to open more than 200 coffee shops in China
* Lavazza to open more coffee shops around the world
MILAN Nov 18 Italy's leading coffee
roaster Lavazza has opened its first 15 coffee shops in China,
part of its plan to expand on the rapidly growing local market
with more than 200 coffee shops in the next five years, the
company said on Friday.
The first coffee shops where customers can drink Lavazza
coffee and taste Italian cuisine have opened in Beijing,
Shanghai and Guangzhou, with plans for others across the
country, Lavazza said in a statement.
"China is a fascinating country with a rapid growth where
young consumers in particular are getting ever more attracted by
western fashion and consumer habits," the company said.
It did not disclose investment for the project.
The coffee shops in China operate under Lavazza Espression
brand, which is also present in Barcelona, Belfast, Dublin,
Chicago, New Delhi, London, Milan, Seoul, Sofia, Turin and
Yerevan.
Lavazza plans to open coffee shops under this brand in
Russia, Bulgaria, the United States, Chile, Argentina and Brazil
as part of its international expansion, it said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Alison Birrane)