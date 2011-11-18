* Lavazza to open more than 200 coffee shops in China

* Lavazza to open more coffee shops around the world

MILAN Nov 18 Italy's leading coffee roaster Lavazza has opened its first 15 coffee shops in China, part of its plan to expand on the rapidly growing local market with more than 200 coffee shops in the next five years, the company said on Friday.

The first coffee shops where customers can drink Lavazza coffee and taste Italian cuisine have opened in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, with plans for others across the country, Lavazza said in a statement.

"China is a fascinating country with a rapid growth where young consumers in particular are getting ever more attracted by western fashion and consumer habits," the company said.

It did not disclose investment for the project.

The coffee shops in China operate under Lavazza Espression brand, which is also present in Barcelona, Belfast, Dublin, Chicago, New Delhi, London, Milan, Seoul, Sofia, Turin and Yerevan.

Lavazza plans to open coffee shops under this brand in Russia, Bulgaria, the United States, Chile, Argentina and Brazil as part of its international expansion, it said. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Alison Birrane)