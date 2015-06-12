MILAN, June 12 Italy's Lavazza has reached agreement to buy a Danish coffee brand from D.E. Master Blenders, the Dutch group which is seeking to comply with conditions set by the European competition authorities for approving its merger with Mondelez's coffee business.

For the merger to be cleared Mondelez must also sell French brand Carte Noire. Lavazza in April said it was in contention to buy Carte Noire. It declined to say whether that was still the case after the Danish acquisition

"Lavazza has agreed in terms with D.E. Master Blenders 1753 BV to meet the conditions of the European Commission regarding divestment of the Merrild brand," the Italian coffee group said on Friday in a statement sent to Reuters.

Closing of the deal is subject to the Commission's approval, it said.

Lavazza did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Denmark's Merrild, which generates more than 90 percent of its revenues through its roast and ground businesses, recorded net sales of around 35 million euros ($39 million) last year.

Last month, the EC approved the merger of Mondelez's coffee business with D.E. Master Blenders (DEMB) to create the world's biggest standalone coffee company, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, on condition they sell certain businesses first. ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich)