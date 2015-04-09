MILAN, April 9 Italy's Lavazza expects a
decision on who will end up buying Carte Noire coffee brand from
Mondelez International by the end of June, the coffee
maker's Vice President Giuseppe Lavazza said on Thursday.
U.S.-based Mondelez in February proposed the sale of Carte
Noire instead of two smaller coffee brands to soothe European
competition concerns about a merger of its own coffee business
with Netherlands-based D.E. Master Blenders 1753.
"We are officially in (the race) and there is a chance that
some investment funds may present a rival bid," Giuseppe Lavazza
said on the sidelines of an event in Paris. The comments were
later confirmed by a company spokesman.
"Negotiations will likely finish by the end of June,"
Lavazza added. The final closing of the deal would then depend
on regulatory clearance by the European Commission.
Lavazza, which was granted exclusive rights to consider
buying Carte Noire, will have four-weeks from a yet to be
announced date to look at the books of the French coffee brand
before other potential suitors are admitted to its data room, a
source close to the company said.
Carte Noire is one of France's best-selling premium coffee
brands.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, additional reporting by Anjali
Athavaley in New York; editing by Agnieszka Flak)