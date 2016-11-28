Nov 28 Loxam SAS, a European industrial
equipment rental firm, has made a preliminary cash approach to
buy Lavendon Group Plc, a British aerial work platform
rental firm, it said on Monday.
The move lays the grounds for a takeover battle with
Belgian equipment supplier TVH Group, which proposed last week
to buy Lavendon in a potential deal worth 348 million pounds
($435 million).
Loxam urged Lavendon shareholders not to take any action in
support of TVH's offer as it was in talks with Lavendon over its
potential offer, it said. It did not give the value of its
offer.
Lavendon also advised its shareholders last week to take no
action on TVH's 205 pence per share recommended offer, citing
concerns over execution risk and potential disruption to its
business. Lavendon said it had received an unsolicited approach
from TVH after its half-year results in August.
Hedge funds firms Sand Grove Capital Management and MVN
Asset Management increased shares in Lavendon after TVH's
announcement.
($1 = 0.8000 pounds)
