* Loxam approaches Lavendon over potential cash takeover
offer
* TVH Group last week made 205 pence a share proposal
* Shareholders could expect 215-220 pence a share - analyst
* Lavendon shares jump 7.7 pct to two-year high
(Adds analyst comment, details, background, share movement)
By Esha Vaish and Maiya Keidan
Nov 28 European industrial equipment supplier
Loxam SAS has made a takeover approach to rival Lavendon Group
, setting the scene for a bid battle for the British firm
which has provided aerial work platforms for Harry Potter films.
Shares in Lavendon, which last week received a
348-million-pound ($433 million) bid proposal from Belgian
equipment supplier TVH Group, jumped as much as 7.7 percent on
Monday to a two-year high of 220 pence.
That is well above TVH's proposal of 205 pence per share in
cash, suggesting investors are hopeful of a higher offer.
Loxam said its proposal was also in cash, but did not
disclose the value.
Analysts said Loxam had made several acquisitions in recent
years and Lavendon would fit well into its portfolio. TVH said
last week buying Lavendon would help it expand its specialised
equipment rental business.
Although TVH's proposal had by Friday won the backing of
investors holding about 16.9 percent of Lavendon shares, the
British firm's board had not backed it.
Lavendon, which gets nearly half of its revenue from the
construction industry, asked its shareholders last week to take
no action on TVH's proposal, citing concerns over execution risk
and potential business disruption.
Analysts linked this to a lack of support from M&G, which is
Lavendon's largest shareholder with a stake of 18.65 percent,
according to a Nov. 22 filing. A spokeswoman at M&G declined to
comment.
Panmure Gordon analyst Adrian Kearsey said he expected
Lavendon investors to seek around 215 pence to 220 pence a
share. The company's house broker Peel Hunt has a target price
of 275 pence.
Lavendon on Monday asked shareholders to take no action on
Loxam's approach.
Hedge fund firms Sand Grove Capital Management and MVN Asset
Management increased their stakes in Lavendon after TVH's bid
proposal last week.
($1 = 0.8041 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Maiya Keidan in
London; Editing by Susan Thomas and Mark Potter)