ABU DHABI, April 13 Planned United Arab Emirates
legislation aiming to boost the growth of small and medium-sized
enterprises will require 10 percent of future federal government
contracts to be awarded to SMEs, the economy minister said on
Sunday.
"We want to encourage government agencies to support SMEs to
meet their purchasing, service and consulting needs," Sultan bin
Saeed al-Mansouri told reporters.
He also said a UAE "development bank", which he did not
name, would assign up to 10 percent of its annual financing to
SMEs, because obtaining access to funds was one of their main
challenges. In addition, SMEs will receive tax incentives.
The government is keen to promote SMEs in order to reduce
unemployment among UAE citizens and help them establish their
own companies, a step towards diversifying the economy beyond
oil.
The law is expected to be enacted within three months or
less, Mansouri said, adding that it would boost SMEs'
contribution to gross domestic product to 70 percent by 2020
from 60 percent in 2011.
Most state spending in the UAE is conducted not by the
federal government but by the governments of the country's seven
individual emirates. Mansouri did not say whether the new law
would influence that spending.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by Andrew Torchia)