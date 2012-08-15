NEW YORK Aug 15 David Bernick, who recently
departed as general counsel of Philip Morris International Inc
, has joined Boies, Schiller & Flexner, the David
Boies-led law firm known for its involvement in prominent
political and corporate battles.
Bernick, 58, resigned from Philip Morris in February after
about two years on the job, and the company's CEO said he
regretted the loss. Previously Bernick had been a partner at the
international law firm Kirkland & Ellis.
Bernick will start immediately, working in Boies Schiller's
New York office.
In an interview with Reuters last week, Bernick said he left
Philip Morris because he missed implementing strategies for
clients and also because he was anxious to get back into the
courtroom. "Once a duck learns to swim, you never forget,"
Bernick said.
While at Kirkland & Ellis, Bernick gained widespread
attention for his work defending tobacco companies, breast
implant makers and corporations with asbestos liability.
In 2009, he won an acquittal for W.R. Grace & Co, which was
accused by the U.S. Justice Department of knowingly endangering
the lives residents in Libby, Montana, and concealing
information about its asbestos mining operations.
The move represents a rare high-level partner acquisition
for Boies Schiller. Bernick is only the fourth senior partner
the firm has brought on since it was founded 15 years ago.
"It's a huge step for the firm," Boies said, jointly
interviewed with Bernick at a midtown Manhattan restaurant.
Boies, 71, who represented former Vice President Al Gore at
the Supreme Court over the disputed 2000 presidential election,
is still the public face of his firm.
In the last two years, he has represented Oracle Corp
in two high-profile trials and taken on the federal
government in a case over the bailout of American International
Group Inc on behalf of the insurer's former chief
executive, Maurice "Hank" Greenberg. He has also been the lead
lawyer, along with Theodore Olson, in a case challenging
California's ban on gay marriage.
After starting off with eight lawyers in 1997, the law firm
today has more than 250, mostly devoted to litigation and a
growing corporate practice. It is among the top 100 U.S. law
firms by gross revenue and among the top 15 measured by profits
per partner, according to The American Lawyer magazine.
While the firm has seen its profits reduced during the
financial crisis, Boies said it has not had to lay off
attorneys, unlike some of its competitors, or rescind any job
offers to new recruits.
The financial crisis has actually helped the firm pick up
some new clients, he said. Before 2008, the firm had not
represented many financial institutions and instead marketed its
ability to sue banks, which other law firms with strong ties to
Wall Street were unwilling to do.
But the firm began to break that pattern as the financial
crisis spawned litigation against and among the banks. Barclays
Plc, for instance, hired the firm to defend against a
claim that it wrongly reaped an $11 billion windfall when it
bought the U.S. investment banking brokerage operations of
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc in 2008.
Since the court ruled in favor of Barclays, the bank has
doled out more work to Boies Schiller, including a role as
counsel in the scandal involving the alleged rigging of the of
interest rate known as Libor.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp has also given the firm
more work in recent years and HSBC Holdings has become a client,
according to Boies.
"HSBC, Barclays and Bank of New York are now three of our
largest clients," he said.