NEW YORK Nov 13 Sean Coffey, a New York
attorney who represented investors in litigation over WorldCom
Inc's collapse and defended former Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice
Tourre at trial, is joining the law firm Kramer Levin Naftalis &
Frankel.
Coffey, who was also a one-time candidate for New York
attorney general, said Wednesday that he will be joining as a
partner and chairman of its complex litigation group effective
Dec. 1.
Coffey is a rarity in the legal sector, where lawyers are
often entrenched at big law firms representing either plaintiffs
or defendants and rarely move between them.
"I don't consider myself a plaintiffs' lawyer or defense
lawyer, I consider myself an advocate who likes to try cases,"
Coffey said.
Coffey, 57, was co-lead counsel at trial for Tourre, a
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc vice president who the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused of misleading
investors in a mortgage investment called Abacus 2007-AC1.
A federal jury in New York found Tourre liable on six of the
seven charges against him in August. His lawyers have asked for
a new trial.
Coffey, a former federal prosecutor, joined the Tourre case
shortly after the closure of a company he had co-founded in 2011
called BlackRobe Capital Partners that had aimed to provide
financing for complex litigation.
Prior to setting up BlackRobe, Coffey had run unsuccessfully
as a candidate in the 2010 Democratic primary race to succeed
then-New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo.
He joined the race after leaving the New York plaintiffs law
firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann in 2009. He made his
mark at the firm obtaining $6.1 billion in settlements for
investors in WorldCom Inc, which filed for bankruptcy in 2002.
"The Fabrice Tourre trial this summer reminded people I like
to try complicated cases, and a bunch of firms reached out,"
Coffey said Wednesday.
Barry Berke, co-chairman of Kramer Levin's litigation group,
said Coffey's arrival will expand the firm's ability to file
lawsuits for institutional clients, who he said are increasingly
interested in bringing cases.
Berke added, though, that the 375-lawyer firm is not going
to compete with litigation boutiques that have made a specialty
of suing banks on behalf of financial clients.
"We're not going to sue banks or accounting firms," Berke
said.
Coffey is not the only lawyer from Tourre's trial to land a
law firm job. Matthew Martens, who represented the SEC in the
case and was the agency's chief litigation counsel, recently
joined the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and
Dorr.
News of Coffey's move was first reported by The New York
Times.