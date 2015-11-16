BANGKOK, Nov 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - People in the
fishing industry lack clear ways of complaining about abusive
working conditions or seeking redress from employers because too
many different government departments are involved in protecting
their rights, legal experts said on Monday.
Globally, more than 30 million people work in the fishing
industry, over half of whom are in full-time employment on
fishing boats, according to the International Labour
Organisation (ILO), in an industry that has come under fire for
human rights abuses.
A study of fishing industry legislation in 13 countries as
well as the European Union published this month by international
law firm Linklaters found that even though most of the countries
had robust legislation, they struggled with enforcement.
"The biggest challenge is enforcement because responsibility
for this area is often quite fragmented," said Ben Carroll, a
partner at Linklaters.
"That creates a real challenge for regulators trying to make
sure that nothing falls between the cracks."
The Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan and
China all use government ministries to oversee their fishing
industries, which may not always be fisheries-specific but could
fall under the auspices of the ministry of labour or
agriculture, the study found.
By contrast, Britain, Germany and South Africa, which were
also part of the study, have a specific body which either
licenses or has the right to inspect fishing vessels.
"Because accountability is spread amongst a number of
agencies and departments, there is no clear avenue to make
complaints or seek redress," the report said about the
Philippines.
Several Filipino government agencies, including the
Department of Employment and the Coast Guard recently signed a
memorandum to improve collaboration.
"The problem is that each agency thinks it's the other
agency's problem," said Sarah Barnard, an associate an
Linklaters.
Other countries included in the study, facilitated by
Trustlaw, the pro bono legal service of the Thomson Reuters
Foundation on behalf of the Filipino Visayan Forum were Spain,
the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the European
Union.
Only five countries - Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina,
Congo, Morocco and South Africa - have signed an ILO convention
adopted eight years ago aimed at ensuring decent working
conditions in the fishing industry.
