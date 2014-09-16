Sept 16
* New York financial regulator says launches investigation into
potential
predatory practices by "hard money" lenders
* Ny financial services superintendent benjamin lawsky says
sends subpoenas to
9 companies for documents including loan policies, marketing
materials
* Lawsky says probing possible predatory lending by companies
that make
short-term, high-interest loans secured by borrowers' homes
or other real
estate
* Lawsky says probing whether companies are intentionally
structuring hard
money loans with onerous terms such that borrowers are driven
into default
* Lawsky says probing complaints that lenders are requiring
borrowers to sign
deeds-in-lieu of foreclosure, denying them the protections of
foreclosure
process when they miss payments