By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, July 28
regulator Benjamin Lawsky on Tuesday countered criticism from
the bitcoin community that he may have generated consulting work
for himself by issuing controversial regulations for virtual
currency firms before he left his post.
Lawsky, who departed last month as superintendent of the New
York Department of Financial Services, started his own firm to
advise companies on regulation and other matters.
In his first public appearance since his transition, the
outspoken former regulator was interviewed at a digital currency
conference in Manhattan.
Marc Hochstein, editor-in-chief of the American Banker,
asked Lawsky about the possible conflict of interest in his
issuing regulations governing bitcoin on June 3. New York was
the first state to do so.
"To clear the air," Hochstein asked, "what would you say to
someone who would think that maybe you built yourself a
revolving door?"
Lawsky responded that he was not allowed to do any work
before the department for two years, including behind-the-scenes
work. He also said he is banned for life from working on any
matter he worked on at the department.
"The rules are very clear," Lawsky said. "If anyone... said
'I want to hire you to help get a BitLicense from DFS,' no can
do."
Still, Lawsky did not rule out taking on virtual currency
clients.
Lawsky left the department on June 16, after four years of
running the agency and overseeing landmark settlements with
global banks accused of misconduct.
He began to make a name for himself in 2012 when he
threatened to revoke British bank Standard Chartered Plc's
license to operate in New York over violations related to U.S.
sanctions.
He registered The Lawsky Group in Delaware on June 17,
according to the state's website. His new company's address is
27 East 62nd Street in Manhattan, according to the company
website, a domain name registered in early May.
However, the 62nd Street building is under construction,
according to a spokeswoman for billionaire Ronald Perelman's
MacAndrews & Forbes, which owns it. Lawsky told Reuters he would
move into the building in the fall.
MacAndrews & Forbes' general counsel Steve Cohen offered to
loan Lawsky temporary space, a Perelman company spokeswoman
said.
Cohen is a former top aide to New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo, who chose Lawsky as superintendent. The pair also worked
together under Cuomo when he was New York Attorney General.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Bill Rigby)